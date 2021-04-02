UAE witnesses 3 more deaths due to covid infection

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, April 2 (KUNA) -- Three persons passed away after getting sick with COVID-19 infection and up to 2,180 others showed signs of bearing the virus in the United Arab Emirates past 24 hours.The UAE Ministry of Health said in a statement death toll resulting from the contagion hit 1,502 while the overall infection cases stood at 465,939.Moreover, it reported 2,321 new recovery cases with the whole count of the recuperated cases standing at 450,111.The new cases were diagnosed as a result of conducting more than 244,000 swab tests on citizens and expatriates. (end) bs.rk MENAFN02042021000071011013ID1101852476