Kuwait- US CDC says vaccinated people can travel domestically at low risk

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 2 (KUNA) -- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday that people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely travel within the country at "low risk".In revised guidance that previously advised against non-essential trips, recommending that vaccinated travelers will still have to follow COVID-19 precautions, including wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.Those vaccinated do not need to get a COVID-19 test before or after travel, while they are also exempt from self-quarantine after travel, according to the new guidance.It added recommendations will be gradually updated as more people are vaccinated and depending on national COVID-19 infection rates.