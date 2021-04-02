Jordan- US Capitol: Police officer dies after car rams Capitol complex

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Apr. 2 (Petra)-- An attack at the US Capitol complex in Washington DC has left one police officer dead and another in hospital with injuries.A car crashed into a security barrier before the driver lunged towards the officers with a knife, police said.The officers opened fire and the suspect, who has not been identified, was shot dead.The city's acting police chief has said the attack does not appear to be terrorism-related.02/04/2021 23:38:59 MENAFN02042021000117011021ID1101852949