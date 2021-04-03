QatarDebate launches 5th International Schools Debating Championship

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: QatarDebate Center — a member of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development — yesterday launched the fifth edition of International Schools Debating Championship in Arabic and English. The five-day championship is in a completely virtual version due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time, the centre has organised the World Schools Debating Championship in English with the participation of 46 teams. The Center hosted this championship in Doha in 2010, two years after the center was established. QatarDebate Instructor Mohammed Salman Ali said the first day witnessed training workshops for judges and instructors after the opening ceremony, followed directly by debating rounds for all participating teams. 'There are 40 teams participating in the championship, and the team consists of four to five speakers. What distinguishes the championship this year is that most of the team's instructors are graduates of the QatarDebate Center, who have participated in previous international championships, and they are the ones who have undertaken the task of preparing and training the team, he said. 'Seventy-five judges are participating in the international championship, some of them are international and some are local, who have participated in the local championships organised by the centre periodically, or who are members of the elite, or who have attended workshops for preparing judges in the past years. A large number of judges applied to participate in judging. They are tested and approved based on their results and experience. "Today, after the opening, before the start of the first round, there is a short workshop in which we integrate international and local judges as a reminder of general concepts. he added. The centre's ambassador from Kuwait, Bader Al Shatti, said that the technical meeting with the teams was held on Thursday, in two morning and evening periods according to the timing of the countries, with the aim of introducing the participants to the idea of the technical system and how to move between the halls. Al Shatti noted the familiarisation of the participants with the most important technical instructions such as Internet quality, opening cameras, and clarity of microphones and speakers. 'Through this technical meeting, we made sure to introduce everyone to the constant link throughout the championship, to understand 'ZOOM, and to control the quality of the connection, he said.MENAFN03042021000063011010ID1101854690