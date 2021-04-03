Thirty blood clot cases recorded after AstraZeneca COVID vaccine use
Seven recipients of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine have died after registering the rare blood clotting incidents, according to British regulatorsFull Article
A trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on children has been paused while the United Kingdom's medicines regulator..
UK medicines agency confirms seven deaths from rare blood clots from 18m people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine but says..