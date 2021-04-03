Three Covid-19 deaths, 122 travellers test positive in Qatar on April 3

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) today reported 870 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) and 468 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovered in Qatar to 165,471. Out of 870 new cases, 748 are community cases and 122 from travellers returning from abroad. The ministry also announced three deaths of people aged 49, 71 and 76 years, taking the total death toll as of today to 301. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Qatar is 182,548 and there are 16,776 active cases under treatment. There are 189 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 1674. 38 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 396 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU. 4,720 people were tested for the first time in the last 24 hours (15,544 tests in total) taking the total tests done so far to 1,754,221 tests. 21,993 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 889202. What you can do With the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Qatar, it is important for everyone to play their role in controlling the virus by following precautionary measures: - Adherence to physical distancing. - Avoid close contact with others, crowded places and confined closed spaces where other people congregate. - Wearing a face mask - Washing hands regularly. Anyone suffering from COVID-19 symptoms should contact 16000 helpline immediately. This is important as the earlier the disease is detected the easier it will be to receive the right treatment and recover from it.MENAFN03042021000063011010ID1101854969