The administration has put Johnson & Johnson in charge of the troubled manufacturing plant, the report said.Full Article
US stops AstraZeneca vaccine production at Baltimore plant -NY Times
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
'US stops Astra vaccine production at Baltimore plant'
IndiaTimes
The US government on Saturday stopped a Baltimore manufacturing plant that ruined 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19..
-
Johnson & Johnson says it will take full control of its coronavirus vaccine production at Baltimore plant
Washington Post
-
AstraZeneca COVID vaccine production stopped at plant that ruined Johnson & Johnson doses
Upworthy
-
US halts vaccination production at plant after mix-up ruins 15m doses
Brisbane Times
-
U.S. stops AstraZeneca vaccine production at Baltimore plant - NY Times
Upworthy
You might like
More coverage
J&J partner disposed of spoilt COVID vaccine batch
Reuters - Politics
Johnson & Johnson's manufacturing partner Emergent BioSolutions said on Thursday that it had disposed of a single batch of COVID-19..