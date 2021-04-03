Qatar- 418 referred to Public Prosecution for Covid-19 violations

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) The designated authorities referred 418 people to the Public Prosecution for violating the precautionary and preventive measures enforced in the country to curb the spread of Covid-19, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) informed on Saturday. Among them, 389 people were referred to the prosecution for not wearing masks in places where they are mandatory, 24 for not maintaining a safe physical distance and five for not installing the Ehteraz app, according to an infographic posted by the MoI on social media. The measures are in line with the Cabinet decision, Decree Law No 17 of 1990 on infectious diseases, and the precautionary measures in force in the country to contain the spread of Covid-19. The authorities have called on the public to adhere to the precautionary measures in place to ensure their safety and that of others. MENAFN03042021000067011011ID1101857251