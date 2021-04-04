Qatar- Over 600 booked for Covid-19 precautionary measure violations

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Ministry of Interior (MoI) officials have intensified efforts to take action against individuals violating various Covid-19 precautionary measures in the country and have reported 607 violations in the country. 456 were booked for not wearing masks in public while 15 were found violating the limit allowed in a vehicle, which is specified as four persons, including the driver, except for members of the same family. The Ministry also referred 135 persons for not maintaining safe physical distancing and one for not installing the Ehteraz application. The officials referred them to the Public Prosecution for violations. Till now the ministry has referred thousands of people to the Public Prosecution for violating the Covid-19 precautionary measures in the country. "In line with the cabinet decision based on Law No. 17 of 1990 regarding infectious diseases, the competent authorities referred several people to the Prosecution for violating COVID19 preventive and precautionary measures in force," Ministry said in a statement. "The competent authorities call on the public to adhere to the precautionary and preventive decisions in force to protect them and others from the spread of the Coronavirus in society," the statement added MoI and health authorities have been continuously warning the public to follow precautionary measures like wearing masks, following social distancing, and restricting the number of people in vehicles to fight the Covid-19 pandemic from spreading. MENAFN04042021000063011010ID1101857753