MG HS: The sportiest SUV in Qatar with elegant sporty design

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Doha: The MG HS is a stylish, capable SUV that embraces the manufacturer's ethos of ‘Explore your senses'. Derived from MG's hugely impressive concept X-Motion, the MG HS sets the adrenaline racing, with its intuitive arrangement tailored to provide a truly rewarding drive. The MG HS and wide range of MG vehicles are available at Auto Class Cars showroom at Salwa road in Doha. From the iconic MG badge found front with the star rider grille, right the way through to the rear combination tail lights, every inch of the new MG HS is as eye-catching and impressive as can be. This is a muscular and athletic SUV in every sense of the word, with the slick craftsmanship and impressive proportions ensuring you are driving a model that has been carefully designed and lovingly detailed. It comes equipped with two-tone LED headlights - embedded with nine crystal LEDs - for exceptional visibility, LED Daytime Running Light and sequential tail lights, 18 inch alloy wheels, red sports brake disc calipers, electric folding door mirrors, power tailgate and much more. The Rear Spoiler and Chrome Roof Rails along with Chrome Door Handles adds elegancy to the sporty design. The result is an attractive but capable model that conveys a sense of constant motion and reassurance out on the road. The interior is as contemporary and compelling as they come, the cabin of the all-new MG HS features a plethora of curves that add to its inviting nature. With up to 85% of the interior also covered with leather - available in Red, Beige and Black, racingclass integrated MG sports bucket seats, paddle-shift, flat-bottom designed steering wheel and sports pedal enhancing the sense of sportiness on offer, the MG HS doesn't compromise on quality on the inside. The MG HS comes fitted with 6 Way Powered Driver Seat, Driver Lumbar Support and a 4 Way Powered Passenger Seat to manage your seating position before you start your journey. The sporty looks and luxurious comfort aren't the only appealing measures to be found in the new MG HS. Powered by a responsive 2.0L High Efficiency Turbo Engine, the MG HS is capable of producing a thrilling 231PS and maximum torque of 360 Nm. Available in Front Wheel Drive on the comfort trim and an Intelligent All Wheel Drive (AWD) system on the luxury trim, the model provides a top speed of 210km/h and combines with a six-speed dual clutch transmission gearbox for seamless transitions through the gears. Featuring a 12.3-inch virtual instrument panel - the largest in the segment - you will be able to access key performance data in a contemporary presentation. Not only that, but this instrument panel interacts with the 10.1- inch color touchscreen that is the hub of activity. Featuring with a high-performance dual-core processor, this fast and responsive system connects effortlessly to your smartphone with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, GPS, Navigation and much more to provide access to all the necessary infotainment measures you demand.MENAFN04042021000063011010ID1101857880