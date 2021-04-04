Qatar- PHCC temporarily stops Covid-19 PCR test for people travelling abroad

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) temporarily stops the provision of COVID-19 PCR swabs for people traveling abroad. PHCC tweeted this on their social media adding that private sector hospitals will provide all COVID-19 PCR swabs for people traveling abroad. Read also: List of MoPH-approved private health centres in Qatar for Covid-19 PCR test Primary Health Care Corporation health centers and medical teams are at the forefront of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Program and staff are working round the clock providing COVID-19 swabs for anyone showing signs and symptoms of the virus. This step was taken to relieve pressure on these teams and enable them to focus on providing services for people with COVID-19 and for those being vaccinated. "The decision has been made to temporarily transfer the provision of COVID-19 PCR swabs, for people travelling abroad, to private healthcare facilities. When the second wave is suppressed and pressure is eased on PHCC healthcare teams, this important service will resume at primary health centers," added the PHCC.MENAFN04042021000063011010ID1101858606