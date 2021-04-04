HRDF: Wusool Program deducts 80% of the cost of transporting Saudi female employees to and from their workplaces

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, April 04, 2021, SPA -- The Transportation Program for Working Women (Wusool), affiliated to Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF), supports female employees through deducting 80% of the cost of each trip to and from their workplaces. This comes as a part of efforts aiming to find solutions to reduce transportation costs for Saudi women working in the private sector and improve the environment needed to transport women from and to workplaces, by ensuring high-safety and high-quality transportation service in partnership with private taxis companies using licensed smart apps. Wusool Program covers 13 regions around the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. HRDF also made amendments to the mechanism and requirements of the program, with the aim of providing support for the largest number of applicants and facilitating registration procedures. The service is being provided through companies licensed by the Ministry of Transport to ensure the highest level of safety. Female citizens wishing to participate as drivers can join the licensed companies of the program. Female employees can register in the program via visiting; http://wusool.sa. --SPA 14:14 LOCAL TIME 11:14 GMT 0016 MENAFN04042021000078011016ID1101858600