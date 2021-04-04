UAE- Emirates Driving net profit up 20%

(MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Emirates Driving Company PJSC (EDC), a publicly-listed company on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), announced a 20.39% increase in its net profits to reach AED � 126.76 million in 2020, compared to AED 105.29 million recorded in 2019 despite COVID-19 pandemic that affected by businesses and economies across the world. The company's revenues increased 14.11% to AED 261.44 million in 2020, compared to AED 229.11 million in revenues in 2019. Earnings per share increased to 1.41 in 2020 compared to 1.17 in 2019. Emirates Driving Company PJSC (EDC), a publicly-listed company on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), announced a 20.39% increase in its net profits to reach AED � 126.76 million in 2020, compared to AED 105.29 million recorded in 2019 despite COVID-19 pandemic that affected by businesses and economies across the world. The company's revenues increased 14.11% to AED 261.44 million in 2020, compared to AED 229.11 million in revenues in 2019. Earnings per share increased to 1.41 in 2020 compared to 1.17 in 2019. MENAFN04042021000152002308ID1101861159