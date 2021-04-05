While Prince Hamza is not seen as a direct threat to the king, his actions suggest he is keen to shore up his position with ordinary Jordanians after he was removed from the royal succession.Full Article
Jordan's Prince Hamza defies the military in new recording
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Jordan's Prince Hamza says he will disobey army orders to keep silent
Jordan's Prince Hamza has pledged to disobey military orders to not communicate with the outside world after he was put under house..
Sky News