Iran: 7 million subscribers receive 100 percent discount on electricity bills

About seven million subscribers received 100-percent discount on their electricity bills in the framework of the �Power of Hope� program, according to the managing director of Iran�s Power Generation and Distribution Company (TAVANIR). �Since the start of this program in last August, the subscribers have had some good cooperation with us, and we hope that the hot season coming this cooperation will increase,� stated Mohammad-Hassan Motevalizadeh. Realization of a program by the Iranian Energy Ministry for rewarding efficient electricity subscribers with a 100 percent discount on their bills decreased the number of high-consuming subscribers across the country by 6.1 percent. This program called �Power of Hope� was set to change the behavior of household consumers towards the right use of energy resources and consequently save the environment.