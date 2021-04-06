Saudi- Spokesman of United States Department of State Welcomes Kingdom's Grant to Operate Electricity Stations in Yemen

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Washington, April 6, 2021, SPA -- Spokesman of the United States Department of State Ned Price has renewed the United States' welcome of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's announcement last week to provide a grant of fuel derivatives worth $422 million to operate electricity stations in Yemeni governorates. The remarks were made during the daily press briefings of the Spokesman of the United States Department of State. Price stressed that the US Special Envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, works side by side with the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths to realize peace through comprehensive political discussions, in addition to reaching a permanent solution that meets the aspirations of all Yemenis. -- SPA 10:04 LOCAL TIME 07:04 GMT 0012 MENAFN06042021000078011016ID1101868008