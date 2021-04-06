1st consignment of COVAX vaccines shipped to Iran's capital

(MENAFN) The Iranian Food and Drug Administration said on Monday the first shipment of vaccines made specially for Iran under the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) program has reached in the country's capital. Kianoush Jahanpour, the administration's spokesperson, was cited by Tasnim news agency as saying that the shipment, including more than 700,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, reached in Iran late in Sunday night. Iran's quota under the COVAX program amounts to 16.8 million doses, Jahanpour said. So far, Iran has received 520,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, and plans to produce domestic vaccines in the next months.