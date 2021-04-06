General Mills UAE ranked 15th by Great Place to Work� 2021

(MENAFN - Mid-East.Info) This recognition is a testimony to the company's inclusive culture and values amidst the global pandemic Dubai: General Mills UAE � part of US-based Fortune 500, General Mills, Inc. � has been ranked 15th among 280 companies registered for the Best Workplaces 2021 across the United Arab Emirates.� The Great Place to Work� certification for General Mills Middle East comes in the midst of the challenges posed by 2020, including business disruption due to the outbreak of the global Covid-19 pandemic. Globally, Great Place to Work� surveyed over 12 million employees on issues including how trustworthy, caring and fair the company is in times of crises; employees' physical, emotional and financial health; and the company's broader community impact. The prestigious award recognizes General Mills' progress in its employees experiencing a great workplace, judged on these core parameters: (a) the consistent trust the people they work for, which was assessed through employee perceptions of credibility, respect, and fairness; (b) have pride in what they do; and (c) experience camaraderie with their colleagues. Of the 280 companies that registered this year, 230 were successfully certified with General Mills being ranked 15th. '2020 was a year of unprecedented challenges and the GPTW award is a testimony to General Mills' philosophy of trust and belief in the values of mutual respect, integrity, diversity and inclusion. Our ranking among the best places to work is a testament to our strong people-centric policies,' says Mr. Ali Shaikh, General Manager � Middle East and Africa, General Mills . 'General Mills' purpose is ' Making Food the World Loves' and the commitment demonstrated by our colleagues to delight our consumers while building an inclusive equal opportunity workplace especially during the global pandemic is something that we are all collectively proud of,' he added. 'We are honoured and proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work. At General Mills, we strive hard to implement people-first policies and work in a high trust and high performance environment,' says Ms. Thiruselvi Supuriamaniam, HR Head � Middle East and Africa, General Mills . 'Our success is built on Making Food the World Loves and we will continue to create and nurture employees who share a culture of mutual trust, transparency, inclusion, and innovation,' she added. The Great Place to Work� Certification is the most definitive 'Employer-of-Choice' recognition and is considered the 'Gold Standard' in identifying and recognizing Great Workplace Cultures. It is the only global professional services firm solely dedicated to helping build a better world by helping organizations become great places to work for all. It believes that every company can be a great workplace. Great Place to Work� exists to make that happen, while supporting all organizations to have a high-trust and high performing workplace. About General Mills : General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, H�agen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills' share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion. Established in 2008, General Mills Middle East aims at serving its consumers with delightful, innovative products who are seeking newer food experiences. The company is known for its global best practices in technology and food expertise with strong local market manufacturing and go-to-market capabilities.MENAFN06042021005446012082ID1101869969