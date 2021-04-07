Iran announces discovery of 1B tons of new copper reserves

(MENAFN)According to IRIB, Managing Director of National Iranian Copper Industries Company (NICIC) proclaimed the discovery of one billion tons of new copper reserves in Iran. A press conference quoted Ardeshir Sa'd-Mohammadi as saying that NICIC implemented 101,000 meters of deep drilling to recognize new copper reserves across the country in the last Iranian year that resulted in the discovery of one billion tons of new reserves. Sa�d-Mohammadi stated that the worth of the discovered reserves at 350 trillion rials (about USD8.3 billion). NICIC had discovered 523 million tons of copper reserves across the country in the Iranian year 1398 (2021), further stated that official. NICIC�s total copper reserves across the country have exceeded eight billion tons, in light of the new discoveries.