Jordan- Iran reports 20,000 new daily COVID infections

Amman, April 7 (Petra) -- More than 20,000 COVID-19 infections were recorded in Iran Wednesday, as the caseload nears two million nationwide, according to the Mehr News Agency. The Tehran-based news agency cited the Health Ministry as saying that COVID-19 killed 193 people in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the Islamic Republic to 63,699. Despite the record number of daily COVID-19 infections in the country, some 1.75 million people have recovered since the start of the pandemic, it added.