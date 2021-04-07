US forces in Iraq focus on training, advisory tasks - statement

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 7 (KUNA) -- The US and Iraqi governments have agreed that that the mission of US forces in Iraq has become confined to training and consultation, paving the way for redeployment of remaining combat personnel there.Based on the increasing capacity of the Iraqi Security Forces ISF, the US and Iraq confirmed that the mission of US and Coalition forces has now transitioned to one focused on training and advisory tasks, reads a joint statement following a new round of the strategic US-Iraqi dialogue held in Baghdad today."Thereby allowing for the redeployment of any remaining combat forces from Iraq, with the timing to be established in upcoming technical talks," added the statement.It also stressed that both countries reaffirmed that US forces are in Iraq at the invitation of Iraqi Government to support the Iraqi Security Forces in their fight against ISIS.The United States reaffirmed its respect for Iraq's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and relevant decisions of the Iraqi legislative and executive authorities.The Government of Iraq reiterated its commitment to protect the Global Coalition's personnel, convoys, and diplomatic facilities.They also emphasized that the bases on which US and Coalition personnel are present are Iraqi bases and their presence is solely in support of Iraq's effort in the fight against ISIS, it made clear.The two countries intend to continue talks through the Joint Military Committee to ensure Global Coalition activities are aligned with and appropriately support the needs of the ISF, including the Peshmerga.The United States and Iraq reiterated their strong economic partnership.Both countries intend to work closely together as Iraq commits to implementing reforms to diversify its economy, improve the business climate, and help create a more vibrant private sector, it stated.The US delegation stated that American companies can assist in this diversification by investing in projects that will create jobs, improve public services, and help develop the country's energy resources.The two countries also discussed greater cooperation to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and the management of water resources.They noted their mutual intent to address the climate by implementing projects that promote clean energy development, improve electricity generation through solar energy and energy efficiency, and capture Iraq's flared gas.The United States reaffirmed its continued intention to support Iraq in advancing durable solutions for internally displaced persons that are voluntary, safe, and dignified, and to help those communities that were targeted for genocide by ISIS.Both countries discussed their intention to achieve further progress in the field of judicial cooperation, in the recovery of stolen assets, and in combating and prosecuting corruption.With regard to higher education, science, and culture, the two governments discussed US support for Iraq's efforts to strengthen higher education in cooperation with American universities.The United States and Iraq intend to identify additional ways to support Iraq's plans to reform higher education and strengthen US-Iraqi university partnerships.The two delegations also reviewed progress on their mutual efforts to preserve Iraq's rich cultural heritage and religious diversity and reaffirmed their intention to cooperating in the return of Iraqi cultural property illegally imported into the United States to its rightful place in Iraq, it concluded. (end) rsr.hm MENAFN07042021000071011013ID1101879506