Palestinian welcomes US position on the two-state solution, resumption of aid

(MENAFN - Palestine News Network) 368 Views Ramallah/PNN/ The Palestinian Presidency welcomed today statements by US President Joe Biden and his commitment to the two-state solution as a basis for resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and also welcomed statements by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to resume providing economic, development, and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, especially providing financial support to United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, UNRWA. The presidency said in a statement that the aid package directed to UNRWA will contribute to providing education and health to hundreds of thousands of students and millions of people who live in refugee camps in Palestine and neighboring countries, and the other economic and development aid to the Gaza Strip and the West Bank through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) will contribute to supporting the infrastructure and basic services necessary to face the difficult conditions the Palestinian people live through under occupation and due to the Corona pandemic. The Palestinian leadership, headed by President Mahmoud Abbas, affirmed its readiness to work with the international parties, specifically the International Quartet, to reach a political solution that guarantees security and stability in the region by establishing a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side with Israel. The Palestinian Presidency renewed its commitment to the two-state solution based on the foundations of international legitimacy, and its willingness to respond to any international efforts to reach this goal. MENAFN07042021000205011050ID1101880468