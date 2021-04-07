Qatar- Covid-19 test at private health facilities fixed at QR300

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has decided to set a flat rate of QR300 for the Covid-19 swab test in private health facilities, starting Thursday. Noura Abdullah al-Mulla, director of the Health Facilities Licensing and Accreditation Department, said the new pricing decision comes to reduce the burden on individuals, especially after the temporary suspension of Covid-19 testing by the Primary Health Care Corporation for individuals wanting to travel abroad. This decision came to reduce the pressure on healthcare staff at the health facilities and help them focus on providing services for Covid-19-infected and suspected people, or those receiving the vaccine. In a statement published by the ministry on social media Wednesday, al-Mulla affirmed that the MoPH is monitoring the compliance of private healthcare facilities with the Covid-19 swab pricing decision. She also commended the huge collaboration of private healthcare facilities and the important role they play in supporting the public sector in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, being a key partner of the public health sector. The MoPH had earlier announced a list of 44 health facilities approved to carry out the Covid-19 tests. MENAFN07042021000067011011ID1101880334