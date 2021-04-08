Saudi- President of Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority Receives Ambassador of Afghanistan

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, April 08, 2021, SPA -- President of Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous received at his office today in Riyadh the Ambassador of Afghanistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ahmad Jawid Mojadidy and his accompanying delegation. During the meeting, they discussed topics of mutual interest between the two countries in the field of fighting corruption and protecting integrity. The Ambassador was briefed on the procedures of the Authority in the field of promoting integrity, transparency and fighting corruption, commending the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's efforts and its leadership in combating corruption. --SPA 16:06 LOCAL TIME 13:06 GMT 0023 MENAFN08042021000078011016ID1101884878