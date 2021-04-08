Jordan opens airspace to flights from the UK

(MENAFN - Amman Net) � Jordan has opened the airspace for flights from the United Kingdom after a ban since December 21st . Royal Jordanian has announced twice a week flight on Wednesday and Sundays starting this coming Sunday April 11th. � The decision to renew flights from the British capital London came after a question posed by AmmanNet on twitter about the reason for the continued ban despite the fact that the UK has improved its control over the covid-19 virus and has vaccinated over 30 million people in the UK. � � �MENAFN08042021000209011053ID1101887244