Digital ID card for UAE government services: How to get one

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Now that it takes less than five minutes to create your own digital UAE ID - why not do it right away? Called UAE Pass, it's easy to use and gives you an almost-instant access to government services online and via apps. Registering in the pass used to require users to spend about 20 minutes at government service centres because they had to get their fingerprints scanned to complete the registration process. Not anymore, thanks to a biometric facial recognition tech upgrade. All you need to do is download the UAE Pass app, enter your Emirates ID details, look into a camera when prompted and not smile (yes, that's one of the requirements to 3D-map your face). We tested the face recognition technology (Face ID) to register on the app and it worked like a charm. The process is done and a pin generated in a few minutes. With the UAE Pass app, you no longer have to create separate login credentials for every government app. Just use your UAE Pass to access 6,000 services provided by 130 federal and local authorities. How the app works The UAE Pass is essentially a single digital identity for users. It is the digital equivalent of an identity card. It is used to identify you for accessing any government service via apps. What it does is give you access to government services offered via apps without the need to create an account. You can sign in by clicking on 'login' on any government app, select 'sign in with UAE pass' and enter your UAE Pass pin number. Voila, you are in! Download all the apps you need - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship, etc - and login using your UAE Pass pin. Digital signature Another cool feature of the app is its digital signature option. Just select the document you need to sign, enter your pin, and the signature process is done. The UAE PASS signature is legally binding and as valid as a written one. Launched at Gitex Exhibition 2018, the app is a collaboration between Smart Dubai, Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, and Abu Dhabi Digital Authority. The app has 1.38 million registered users, including 628,000 individuals with verified accounts. Digital transformation The face ID option is the latest in a string of digital-first initiatives launched by the government. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had recently chaired a Cabinet meeting and approved a facial recognition technology to access services. The aim is to "facilitate services at any time and place without the need for traditional means of identification such as official documents". The Ministry of Interior (MoI) was tasked with expanding the use of the tech after the initial trial phase.