Kuwait- Prince Philip dies -- Buckingham Palace

LONDON, April 9 (KUNA) -- Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen's husband, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.Prince Philip passed away at Windsor Castle, the second official residence of the Royal Family.The Palace did not mention cause of the Prince death.However, Prince Philip has recently suffered a series of health setbacks and has to be hospitalized several times.