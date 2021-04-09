Jordan- Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, dies aged 99

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Apr. 9 (Petra)-- Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth and a leading figure in the British royal family for almost seven decades, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace said on Friday."It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the palace said in a statement.09/04/2021 14:31:06 MENAFN09042021000117011021ID1101889988