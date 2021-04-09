Saudi- Supreme Court Calls on Muslims to Sight Ramadan Crescent on Sunday Evening

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, April 9, 2021, SPA -- The Supreme Court has called on all Muslims throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to sight the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan on Sunday evening, Sha'ban 29, 1442 AH, corresponding to April 11, 2021. In a statement issued today, the Supreme Court called on whoever sights the crescent by naked eyes or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register his testimony, or report to the authority of the region's center in his area where he sighted the crescent to facilitate his reaching to the nearest court. --SPA 15:30 LOCAL TIME 12:30 GMT 0011 MENAFN09042021000078011016ID1101890746