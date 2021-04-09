Kuwait- Biden refers USD 1.5 tln 2022 spending plan to Congress

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 9 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden on Friday asked Congress to authorize a massive USD 1.5 trillion federal spending plan in 2022.The President's 2022 discretionary request includes USD 63.5 billion for International Programs, a USD 6.8 billion or 12 percent increase from the 2021 enacted level. Within this total, the discretionary request includes USD 58.4 billion for the Department of State and USAID, an increase of USD 5.4 billion or 10 percent, a statement by the State Department said.The budget invests in key DHS missions, including repairing a broken immigration system, better managing the border with advanced technology, protecting civil rights, and bolstering cyber defenses and resilience, DHS (Department of Homeland Security) said.The discretionary request provides over USD 1 billion for border infrastructure, as well as USD 2.1 billion, a USD 110 million increase from the 2021 enacted level, for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which builds on the USD 650 million provided for CISA in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, it stated.The discretionary request also provides a total of USD 131 million to support diverse, innovative, and community-driven methods to prevent domestic terrorism while respecting civil rights and liberties.It invests an additional USD 540 million above the 2021 enacted level to incorporate climate impacts into pre-disaster planning and resilience efforts.Meanwhile the Department of Defense said "the funding request, totaling USD 715 billion, invests in the core foundations of our country's strength and advances key Department of Defense priorities to defend the Nation, innovate and modernize the Department, build resilience and readiness, take care of its people, and succeed through teamwork". (end) rsr.hm MENAFN09042021000071011013ID1101892039