Iraq Stock Market Up 7% on the Week

(MENAFN - Iraq Business News) Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 8th April 2021). Please click here to view a table of listed companie s and their associated ticker codes. The RSISX index ended the week at IQD969 (+7.4%) / $855 (+6.7%) (weekly change) ( +33.6% and +29.0% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 15.2 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD9.6 bn ( $6.5 mn ). ISX Company Announcements ISX will suspend trading of Al-Ataa Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance (BLAD) starting Apr. 20, 2021 due to the GA that will be held on Apr. 25, 2021 to elect one original and seven alternative board members. ISX will suspend trading of National Household Furniture Industry (IHFI) starting Apr. 19, 2021 due to the AGM that will be held on Apr. 22, 2021 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements and elect five original and five alternative board members. ISX suspended trading of Trust International Islamic Bank (BTRU) starting Apr. 8, 2021 due to the AGM that will be held on Apr. 13, 2021 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements, audit committee report, general budget, and distributing cash dividend. ISX suspended trading of Trans Iraq Bank for Investment (BTRI) starting from Apr. 7, 2021 due to the AGM that will be held on Apr. 12, 2021 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements and distributing cash dividend. The Station Foundation for Entrepreneurship is announcing its strategic partnership with Zain Iraq (TZNI). (Iraq Business News) Babylon Hotel (HBAY) invited its shareholders on Apr. 6, 2021 to receive their cash dividends for the years 1997 - 2001 and 2016 - 2019. Baghdad Soft Drinks (IBSD) resumed trading on Apr. 5, after being suspended for its AGM (Mar. 4) in which they discussed and approved 2020 annual financial statements and decided to distribute 20% cash dividend (IQD0.20 dividend per share, 4.3% dividend yield). In addition, the capital of IBSD increased from IQD177.3 bn to IQD204.3 bn after the finalization of the merge with Al-Zaki Group Company after a joint GM which was held on Mar. 18. Iraqi Agricultural Products (AIRP) invited its shareholders on Apr. 5, 2021 to visit the company's HQ to receive their cash dividends. The company decided to distribute IQD0.50 cash dividend per share (corresponding to 4.0% dividend yield) in its AGM held on Dec. 29, 2020. Modern Chemical Industries (IMCI) disclosed on Apr. 4, 2021 that five shareholders' ownership percentages have changed in the company. Aqeel Mahmoud Dawood's ownership increased from 13.55% to 33.85%, Linda Philip Polis' ownership decreased from 9.11% to 0.0%, Musa Neamu Yousif's ownership decreased from 2.57% to 0.0%, Paul Philip Polis's ownership decreased from 2.93% to 0.0%, and Nasreen Nasouri Naoum's ownership decreased from 2.10% to 0.0%. MENAFN09042021000217011061ID1101892646