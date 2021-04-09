Qatar's UN delegation organises event on Autism and Covid-19

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Permanent Qatari delegation to the United Nations in New York organised, in co-operation with the permanent missions of Kuwait, Poland, Brazil, Bangladesh, South Korea and Autism Speaks, a virtual event on Covid-19 and autism and how technology can support the global response and recovery. The event, which saw representatives from Qatar and a number of states and international organisations, discussed how to benefit from technology effectively to address the uneven impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the autism community, in addition to the role partnerships can play in supporting families during the ongoing crisis. Participants said that the pandemic showcased the importance of digital technology in people's lives as shutdowns and physical distancing took place in many countries around the world, which led to a reliance on the internet and other digital technologies to gain access to information, health and education. In her speech, HE the Permanent Representative of Qatar to the UN Ambassador Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif al-Thani highlighted the efforts made by Qatar in 2008 when the global community recognised a world day for autism, based on a proposal made by Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser in 2007. HE the ambassador also noted that Doha hosted in June 12 of 2019 an international conference to mark the 12th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which was a prominent event on the role of technology in assisting people with autism. She praised Qatar's achievements, which proved leadership in research on autism and awareness campaigns, citing the great commitment of Qatar to people with disabilities and the legislation that were introduced to protect their rights. MENAFN09042021000067011011ID1101892841