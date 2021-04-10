Ukrainian President pays visit to Turkey over 9th meeting

(MENAFN)According to diplomatic sources, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is going to pay a visit to Turkey due to the 9th assembly of the Turkey-Ukraine High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. Collaboration in the defense industry, free-trade agreement (FTA), and tourism are estimated to be in the major issues that will be discussed on the meeting. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Kyiv in light of the 8th assembly of the Turkey-Ukraine High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. Zelensky visited Turkey in October, in which he gathered with Erdogan and inked defense cooperation agreements.