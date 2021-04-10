Turkey's benchmark stock index closes week at 1,393.24 points

(MENAFN)At the end of the week, Turkey's benchmark stock index closed at 1,393.24 points, dropped 1.65 percent from the last close. Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index decreased 23.31 points from Thursday's close of 1,416.55 points, opening Friday at 1,413.18. The BIST 100 averaged amid 1,373.65 points and 1,414.95 points, with 10 stocks on the index increasing, 89 dropped, and one flat from the preceding close. The benchmark index posted a daily trading rate of 18.9 billion liras (USD2.8 billion), ending the week with a market rate of 1 trillion Turkish liras (USD122.7 billion).