Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Congratulates King of Jordan on Centenary of Founding of Jordan

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, April 10, 2021, SPA -- The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a cable of congratulation to King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the occasion of the centenary of the founding of Jordan. In his cable, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of permanent good health and happiness to His Majesty King Abdullah II, and further progress and prosperity to the Government and people of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. --SPA 12:24 LOCAL TIME 09:24 GMT 0010 MENAFN10042021000078011016ID1101893879