Kuwait expands COVID-19 vaccination drive to seven more sites - ministry

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait will be adding seven more centers as designated sites to receive a COVID-19 shot as of Sunday, the health ministry said, amid efforts to accelerate mass vaccinations against a local outbreak that has killed more than a thousand people.The new sites now bring the total number of such facilities nationwide to 22, said ministry spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, adding that preparations are in place to send "mobile teams" across the country's health zones in an effort to roll out the vaccines to the wider population.The primary recipients of the shots will be workers at commercial establishments, including supermarkets and shops, the spokesman said, expecting the national vaccination program to gain steam through this inatiative.He went on to commend healthcare workers for their efforts and sacrifices to tame the COVID-19 pandemic. (end) mrf.nam MENAFN10042021000071011013ID1101895101