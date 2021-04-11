Qatar- Put the audience first: Digital media expert

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: The revolution in audience analytics has enabled journalists to produce stories that resonate with their audiences in a far more intimate way than any other time in the history of the profession, according to Riyaad Minty, TRT World's digital director and social media expert. Speaking at a Northwestern Qatar class on journalism in the digital age, Minty explained how newsrooms around the world are increasingly utilizing analytics and metrics in their editorial decision-making to analyze audience insights and transform their storytelling and news products into personalized experiences. 'I've found that journalists in traditional media outlets like to produce content for themselves and their peers, which is very disconnected to how the world actually works and how people consume media, noted Minty, stressing the importance of making newsroom decisions with the reader in mind to better serve the different segments of their audiences. According to him, the disruptive changes of the digital era have pushed audience knowledge into the spotlight by understanding readers' behavior and opening new channels for conversation. Media professionals and media outlets, he said, have been able to 'adapt their storytelling techniques to reach out to their target audiences in more personalized and engaging experiences. Minty, who led the development of AJ+'s digital content strategy, added that in order to target an audience segment that is 'easily distracted, likes to multitask, and is constantly on the go, his team has adopted a new form of visual storytelling that incorporates the use of social media video to tell the news in less time and a more concise manner. The recent advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies are helping journalists increase audience engagement by providing insights that increase a story's emotional pull, he noted.MENAFN11042021000063011010ID1101896555