Afghanistan- US Special Envoy Khalilzad Discusses Peace Process with Afghan Officials

(MENAFN - Daily Outlook Afghanistan) KABUL - U.S special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad following his arrival in Kabul on Saturday held meetings with President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah Head of High Council for National Reconciliation. HCNR in a released statement said, that Khalilzad and Abdullah discussed the peace process and negotiations underway in Doha. President Ashraf Ghani and Khalilzad US special envoy for Afghan reconciliation also met and discussed the peace process and the upcoming Turkey summit. Khalilzad also has discussed the latest developments in the peace process with both of the political leaders, and it is expected that a peace proposal will be shared by the Afghan republic at the summit. Khalilzad's visit comes ahead of the Istanbul Summit which is scheduled to start later this month. Meanwhile, in Kabul, President Ghani and Afghan officials are working on a peace proposal to be addressed at the Turkey summit. The UN-led summit will host Afghanistan's Republic leader, Taliban, politicians, and other international stakeholders to discuss a peace roadmap for a political settlement in Afghanistan. This comes as Reconciliation Council has completed the review of at least 25 peace proposals including President Ghani's plan for peace. Turkey summit will be evident to various views and finalized proposals on Afghanistan peace process. Afghanistan will reportedly present a single plan for the peace in the Turkey summit. An exact date has not yet been fixed for the UN-led turkey summit but the committee is scheduled to hold its last meeting on Saturday to review the offered ideas. Turkey conference will complement the ongoing peace negotiations, it is aimed at accelerating the Afghan peace efforts, Spokesman for US Department of State, Ned Price said. Previously in an interview with BBC, First Vice president Amrullah Saleh said that Afghanistan will present a single plan during the summit, which includes early elections, and hinted that President Ashraf Ghani will not run for the presidency. Afghanistan requires regional and international guarantees and assurance for a stable, prolonged, and well-maintained peace in Afghanistan, Saleh told BBC. He said that the government's peace plan is comprehensive, and describes deals that do not allow one party to hold all of the power. (Khaama Press) MENAFN11042021000175011038ID1101896858