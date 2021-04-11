List of MoPH-approved private health centres in Qatar for Covid-19 PCR test

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has added one more private health facility to do PCR test for the novel coronavirus. There are currently 45 health facilities approved by the ministry for Covid-19 testing. Recently Ministry had decided to unify the price of Coronavirus (Covid-19) examination in private health facilities and fixed a flat rate of QR300. This decision follows the announcement made by Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) to temporarily stop the provision of COVID-19 PCR swabs for people traveling abroad. 1 - Al Emadi Hospital 2 - Turkish Hospital 3 - Doha Clinic Hospital 4 - Al Ahli Hospital 5 - Queen Hospital 6 - Dr. Moopen's Aster Hospital 7 - Magribi Center for Eye, ENT & Dental 8 - Elite Medical Center 9 - West Bay Medicare 10 - Syrian American Medical Center 11 - Future Medical Centre 12 - Dr. Khaled Al Sheikh Ali's Medical Center 13 - Al Jufairi Diagnosis and Treatment 14 - Al Ahmadani Medical Center 15 - Imara Health Care 16 - KIMS Qatar Medical Center 17 - Allevia Medical Center 18 - Aster Medical Center Plus - Almuntazah 19 - Al Jameel Medical Center 20 - Atlas Medical Center 21 - Al Tahrir Medical Center 22 - Naseem Al Rabeeh Medical Center Doha 23 - Naseem Al Rabeeh Medical Center 24 - New Naseem Al Rabeeh Medical Center 25 -Aster Medical Center - Al Khor 26 - Al Kayyali Medical Center 27 - Abeer Medical Center 28 - Al Esraa Polyclinic 29 - Value Medical Complex 30 - Asian Medical Center W.LL 31 - Dr. Maher Abbas Polyclinic 32 - Sidra Medicine 33 - Al Mansoor Polyclinic 34 - Nova Health Care 35 - Al Sutan Medical Center 36 - Al Fardan Medical With Northwestern Medicine 37- Raha Medical Center W.L.L. 38- Al Shefa Poluclinic D-Ring Road 39 - Planet Medical Center 40- Qatar Petroleum- Al Salata 41- Al Shefa Polyclinic - Al Kharaitiyat 42 - Aster Medical Center Plus 43- Wellcare Polyclinic 44- Tadawi Medical Center 45. Al Salam Medical Polyclinic - Ain KhalidMENAFN11042021000063011010ID1101897146