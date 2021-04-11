Jordan- India's new COVID-19 cases hit record again amid vaccination push

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Apr. 11 (Petra)-- New COVID-19 cases in India surged to a record of 152,879 on Sunday as the country battled a second wave of infections by pushing for faster vaccinations, with some states considering tougher restrictions to slow the spread of the virus.India leads the world in the daily average number of new infections reported, accounting for one in every six infections reported globally each day.Daily cases have set record highs six times this week, according to data from the federal health ministry.Deaths have also surged, with the federal health ministry reporting 839 fatalities on Sunday - the highest in over five months - as hospitals and crematoriums in some parts of the country grappled with the worsening situation.India's tally of more than 13.35 million cases is the third-highest globally, behind only Brazil and the United States.Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a four-day "Vaccination Festival" on Sunday to push more eligible Indians to get a COVID-19 shot.11/04/2021 14:05:27 MENAFN11042021000117011021ID1101897352