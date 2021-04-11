Commvault Announces Rollout of Metallic SaaS-based Data Protection Solutions in the Middle East

(MENAFN - Mid-East.Info) Metallic's Portfolio of Cloud Solutions Bring Secure, Scalable, Compliant, and Cost-Effective Enterprise-Ready Data Management to customers across the Emirates Dubai, UAE:�Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, today announced its�award-winning�Metallic� Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) solutions are now available in the UAE and wider Middle East region. The solutions include Metallic's enterprise-grade offerings including Metallic� Office 365 Backup & Recovery, Metallic� Endpoint Backup & Recovery and Metallic� Core Backup & Recovery.With this expanded availability, customers are now better able to seamlessly address growing business concerns around cost, scalability, and security as they protect critical data. Metallic� Backup & Recovery has been�engineered�to offer industry-leading data protection in support of customers' Data Sovereignty and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance�efforts. To be GDPR compliant, companies must meet strict standards for accountability, security, confidentiality, and resilience. Metallic offerings deliver the capability to monitor compliance policies and the amount and types of data stored, providing users with the expertise and capabilities to fulfill stringent GDPR compliance obligations. Through a tight engineering�collaboration with Microsoft, Metallic is able to integrate Microsoft Azure's secure and compliant platform offerings and tools that help to address GDPR compliance at a foundational level. Wael Mustafa, Area Vice President, Middle East, South Africa and Turkey (MESAT) at Commvault said, 'We are thrilled to announce the rollout of Metallic in the Middle East as we accelerate the availability of our Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) solutions internationally to help customers manage the rapid, COVID-induced shift to remote work. Businesses are making the move to the cloud, and while this provides them with agility and flexibility, it is critical that data and information is protected in line with regulations. Commvault's backup solutions including Metallic, provide unmatched flexibility with a breadth of enterprise workload support and rapid pace of innovation.' Designed for the modern enterprise as a truly cloud-native solution, Metallic uses Azure and Commvault's Data Protection platform to deliver comprehensive BaaS solutions with single pane of glass management across SaaS, on-prem, public cloud native, and hybrid workloads. 'The Metallic cloud storage service combines the best of Commvault`s data management and Microsoft Azure`s infrastructure and platform services: providing global reach with worldwide coverage and local presence within the UAE regions. I am excited to see this solution become available in our Azure UAE region, allowing our customers to store and protect their business-critical data without compromising data residency requirements. I look forward to our continued partnership with Commvault that will allow us to empower more organizations in the region and beyond on their digitization journey,' said Necip Ozyucel, Azure Business Group Lead. Commvault has an extensive customer community in the Middle East and Africa region, including Emirates Steel, Dubai Police and Dubai Municipality in UAE, as well as leading players in regional Telco, Finance, Government and Educations sectors including Saudi Telecom Company (STC) and Jeddah University in KSA, Garanti Bank and DenizBank in Turkey as well as Blue Label Telecoms in South Africa.MENAFN11042021005446012082ID1101897543