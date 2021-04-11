Qatar announces official working hours for govt bodies during Ramadan 2021

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr. Issa bin Saad al-Jafali al-Nuaimi today issued a circular specifying the working hours during the holy month of Ramadan (2021) for ministries, government agencies and public bodies and institutions. The circular stated that on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan in 1442 AH, it has been decided that the official working hours during the holy month for civil servants will be five hours a day, starting from 9 am to 2 pm.MENAFN11042021000063011010ID1101897438