UAE- Ramadan 2021: Residents spend more time on mobiles during holy month, says survey

Nearly half — 45 per cent — of residents in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region spend more time on their smartphones during Ramadan, as compared to other times, according to a new survey released on Monday. Conducted by AdColony, around 67 per cent of respondents said they would use their smartphones most during the day in the holy month. About 75 per cent of the participants further noted that they would use their smartphones while shopping for Ramadan, while 43 per cent of mobile users stated that they play more mobile games during the holy month than at other times. The survey participants are aged between 16 and 75 years, while the average age range was between 16 and 34. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the use of online delivery options continues to increase during Ramadan, as 31 per cent of the participants stated that they would choose home delivery options for their purchases needed to keep the fast. Around 54 per cent of the respondents are likely to shop for clothes, and 45 per cent for grocery products, followed by confectionery products at 36 per cent. According to the survey, 67 per cent of the participants expect their cosmetic expenses to increase during Ramadan. However, 63 per cent of the participants stated that they plan to cook at home.