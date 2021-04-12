As angry crowds swelled into the hundreds outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department building on Sunday night, officers in riot gear fired rubber bullets and lobbed flash bangs at protesters.Full Article
Police fatally shoot Black man in traffic stop near Minneapolis, protests erupt
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Protests over police shooting of black man near Minneapolis
Sky News
Protests have taken place after police fatally shot a black man during a traffic stop in the Minnesota city of Brooklyn Center,..
You might like
More coverage
Protests after police reportedly killed a man outside of Minneapolis
SBS
Several dozen demonstrators holding Black Lives Matter banners and signs faced off with police in riot gear in a suburb of..
-
Minnesota Police Shoot, Kill Man After Traffic Stop Incident
VOA News
-
Fresh protests in Minneapolis after reports a 20-year-old black man was fatally shot by police
SBS
-
Fresh protests erupt in Minneapolis after police fatally shoot 20-year-old black man
SBS
-
Protests near Minneapolis after black man shot dead by police
BBC News