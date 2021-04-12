Saudi- First Taraweeh Prayer Performed at Prophet's Mosque on First Night of Holy Month of Ramadan

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Madinah, April 13, 2021, SPA -- Amid an atmosphere full of security, safety, and adherence to precautionary measures, the first Taraweeh prayer was performed today in the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah on the first night of the holy month of Ramadan for this year 1442 AH, after the approval of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to hold Taraweeh prayers in the Two Holy Mosques and reduce them to 10 Rakats. The General Presidency for the Prophet's Mosque Affairs provided full care and attention through preventive measures for all sites in the mosque and its facilities, in coordination with the various departments and relevant authorities. According to the General presidency plan in light of the Coronavirus pandemic, the relative attendance should be in accordance with the precautionary measures, as the presence of worshipers was limited to the expansions of the Prophet's Mosque, its roof and squares according to the plan of organizing entry and exit of visitors based applying the precautionary measures. The performance of prayers inside the old Mosque and the Holy Rawdah continued to be allocated to workers at the Prophet's Mosque and relatives of funerals. The General Presidency for the Prophet's Mosque Affairs has also intensified cleaning and disinfection with environmentally friendly sterilizers and detergents subjected to high requirements and specifications that do not affect public health, in addition to screening points and thermal cameras that detect the temperatures of people during entry to the mosque, these cameras operate with high accuracy remotely without stopping. The joint parties are also working to ensure the eligibility of those visiting the Prophet's Mosque and that they meet the necessary requirements through Tawakkalna application. --SPA 01:18 LOCAL TIME 22:18 GMT 0007 MENAFN12042021000078011016ID1101905693