KSrelief Delivers 100 Tons of Dates as Saudi Arabia's Gift to Afghanistan

Kabul, April 13, 2021, SPA -- King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) delivered yesterday the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's gift to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, which included 100 tons of dates. Secretary General of Afghan Red Crescent Society Dr. Nilab Mobarez expressed thanks and appreciation on behalf of the government and people of Afghanistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this yearly gift that reflects deep-rooted relations between the two countries.