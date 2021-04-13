Saudi- Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Chairs Cabinet's Virtual Session

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) NEOM, April 13, 2021, SPA -- The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Prime Minister, chaired on Tuesday the Cabinet's virtual session. At the outset of the session, the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques uttered praise and thanks to the Al-Mighty for all He provided Muslims with, including observing the holy month of Ramadhan: the month of Quran, mercy and forgiveness, praying to Allah to bestow them with fasting tolerance, nightly praying and entire obedience and that He may accept the worshipping and supplications of those destined for the Two Holy Mosques. The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques also directed the State apparatuses to intense, synergize their efforts and integrate them to provide the guests of God with the best services, stay vigilant to ensure their comfort and show keenness on their safety and security as well. On the other hand, the Monarch expressed thanks to and appreciation of Their Majesty, Highnesses and Excellencies, leaders of fraternal states, as well as the citizens and residents, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for their well wishes and sincere prayers, on the occasion of the advent of the month of Ramadhan, praying to Allah the Al-Mighty to accept their good deeds and to put an end to the Coronavirus pandemic, across the Muslims' countries and all over the world and that He may return the occasion to the Islamic nation with blessing, benediction and furthermore security and stability. In a statement to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Acting Minister of Media Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi pointed out that the Cabinet reviewed the accelerating development and economic revival witnessed, in the Kingdom, at all levels, in accordance with the plans and programs of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, and other related initiatives, in the sector of renewable energy. In this context, the Cabinet paid tribute to the announcement of HRH Crown Prince of new projects that represent crucial parts of the pioneer role of the Kingdom towards mutual international issues, embody the efforts aiming at localizing, enhancing the domestic content and empowering local industry of the solar and wind energies' components, in order that the Kingdom may become within the 10 years to come, a world hub for conventional as well as renewable energy and their technologies, alike. The Cabinet reviewed the developments of the Coronavirus pandemic at the local and international levels, the latest statistics and indicators, citing the progress of the vaccination campaign showing that more than six million doses have been offered through more than 587 centers in various regions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It also reviewed the activities of monitoring, following-up, and continuous evaluation of the preventive measures. The Cabinet reviewed a number of issues on the latest developments at the Arab, regional and international arenas, citing the efforts exerted to promote peace, stability and development in the region and the world. The Cabinet was briefed on the issues on its agenda, including some co-studied by the Shura Council. The Cabinet was also briefed on the results reached by each of the Council of Economic Affairs and Development, the Council of Political and Security Affairs, the General Committee of the Cabinet and the Cabinet's Bureau of Experts. The Cabinet issued the following decisions: First: The Cabinet approved an agreement between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) regarding the establishment of an office for relations with the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Second: The Cabinet approved an agreement between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Republic of Latvia to avoid double taxation in the field of taxes on income and capital and prevent tax evasion and the annexed protocol. Third: The Cabinet approved amending Article (5) of the Anti-Commercial Fraud Law, issued by Royal Decree No. (M/19) dated 23/4/1429AH, as stated in the resolution. Fourth: Without breaching the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing's exercising of its competencies stipulated in the penalties regulation for municipal violations, the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing and the Minister of Health agree to determine the violations related to the legally-prescribed competencies of the Ministry of Health reported by the Ministry of Health, and to impose the penalties stipulated in the regulation. Fifth: The Cabinet approved the final account of the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization. Sixth: The Cabinet approved amending the Regulation of Unused (white) Land Fees Law issued by Cabinet Resolution No (379) dated 8/9/1437AH, as stated in the resolution. Seventh: The Cabinet approved amending the regulations for enrolling non-Saudi scholarship students in higher education institutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and sponsoring them, issued by Cabinet Resolution No (94) dated 29/3/1431AH, as stated in the resolution. Eighth: The Cabinet approved a number of promotions at the 14th and 15th ranks. The Cabinet was briefed on a number of issues on its agenda and took relevant recommendations.