UAE- Ramadan 2021: Temperatures could hit a high of 48° C during the holy month

In their Ramadan weather report for 2021 issued on Sunday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said this year it will be hot during Ramadan. 'During most days of Ramadan, the weather is expected to be relatively hot during daytime over internal and coastal areas, milder at night and pleasant at dawn. Over mountainous areas it will be mild to pleasant evening to night, the NCM report stated. Ramadan 2021: Fasting in UAE to last over 14 hours, says NCM 'According to data for this period, average temperatures range between 33°C and 41°C and the maximum temperatures reach approximately 48° over some internal areas by afternoon, while the mean minimum temperatures range between 21°C to 26°C, and the lowest minimum temperature reaches approximately 7°C recorded in some mountainous or internal areas in the early morning hours, the weather report stated. NCM said this year's Ramadan is the first transitional period (spring) between summer and winter. The holy month which began on Tuesday will end in the third quarter of May. The forecasters said fasting hours at the beginning of Ramadan will be approximately 14 and 2 minutes and will gradually increase day by day, reaching approximately 14 hours 44 minutes at the end of the holy month. https://www.khaleejtimes.com/ramadan-timeuae,Ramadan time table: Iftar, Imsak timings According to the NCM, during this period, the Siberian high pressure gradually weakens and declines, especially in the second half of it, and the region is affected by the extension of transiting low pressure system, where a low pressure extends from the west or east, when accompanied by a upper air low pressure over some areas with a chance of rain. The highest rainfall recorded during this period in the past years was 153.6 mm over Rezeen on 17 April 2003. Rainfall this month is expected to be less than the overall average. 'Relative humidity decreases slightly during this period, especially in the last quarter, although fog and mist are likely to form over some areas for a limited time during the morning hours. Mean maximum relative humidity ranges from 60 percent to 75 percent during the night and early morning. Mean minimum relative humidity ranges from 15 percent to 28 percent during the afternoon and daytime, the NCM said. 'Southeasterly winds are prevailing during night and morning period, becoming fresh northwesterly by afternoon and evening (land breeze and sea breeze) as the winds sometimes become fresh with deep low pressure and convective clouds formation, causing blowing dust and sand at times. The maximum wind speed recorded during this period in the past was 117 km/h over Jabal Mebrah on May 6, 2010 and the average wind speed is 13 km/h.