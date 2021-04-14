Qatar- CB celebrates 2-Year anniversary of Metal Card with exclusive campaign

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Celebrating the 2-year anniversary since the launch of its exclusive Limited Edition Metal Black World Elite MasterCard Credit Card, and in line with its promise to deliver premium and elite services as well as priceless rewards. Commercial Bank (CB) is launching an exclusive campaign for its Limited Edition members holding the Black MasterCard World Elite Credit Card whereby 5 lucky customers are entitled to win a luxurious holiday voucher worth QR50,000. LE members will stand a chance to win big with Commercial Bank. During the ongoing campaign which was launched February 21st and runs till May 21st, 2021, members are invited to use their Limited-Edition Black Mastercard World Elite Credit Card to spend a total of QAR 300,000 during the three-month campaign period, and get the chance to win a luxurious holiday voucher worth QAR 50,000 to their favorite destination or staycation. By the end of the campaign, five lucky winners will be announced. Tailored for Commercial Bank's Limited Edition members, Commercial Bank launched the first-ever contactless transactions supported Metal Credit Card in the Qatari market two years ago. What makes it stand out even more is its unique black and gold engraved design and the world-class privileges it unlocks. 'The metal card is exclusively designed and developed for the very few. The by-invitation-only Limited Edition Black MasterCard Credit Card has been uniquely tailored for our Ultra high net worth customers to reflect their status and to reconfirm our commitment to them as top-valued Commercial Bank customers, said Roya Khajeh, AGM, Head of Cards and Payments at Commercial Bank. 'At Commercial Bank, we cherish our customers' loyalty and believe in delighting them by customizing the most rewarding experiences for them. We are confident that the premium rewards bundled with this campaign will appeal to this segment and we look forward to creating precious moments with our valued members, added Khajeh. The Limited Edition Black MasterCard World Elite Credit Card provides a differentiated offering with global privileges across lifestyle, dining, travel, and hospitality among others. The Card is thoughtfully curated to offer priceless moments along with a host of experiences to high-net-worth individuals and to meet their diverse preferences.MENAFN14042021000063011010ID1101913828