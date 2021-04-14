Afghanistan- Biden's withdrawal plan, a recurrence of 9/11: Lindsey Graham

(MENAFN - Khaama Press) Image source: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) Lindsey Graham, U.S. Republican Senator Says the United States President Joe Biden is 'paving the way for another 9/11 type attack' by planning to withdraw all U.S. soldiers from Afghanistan by September of this year. Speaking to Fox News on Tuesday night, Graham said that Biden's plans would spark the reinforcement of 'terrorist groups' such as Al Qaeda and ISIS. His remarks came just hours after a senior US official said Biden is likely to announce Wednesday that he will bring back all troops home by September 11 � the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States on twain towers. 'To all of you who are listening, you remember where you were at on September 11, 2001,' Graham added, 'Our military told President Biden that if you withdraw all of our forces, Al Qaeda and ISIS will come roaring back, Afghanistan will enter to a new chapter of civil war and will be irreversible to U.S. government to defeat ISIS and Al Qaeda sanctuaries back. 'We can prevent all of that by keeping 3,000 to 5,000 American U.S. troops in Afghanistan to make sure that ISIS and Al Qaeda are no longer a huge threat to the U.S. and never come back to hurt us. He rejected that advice,' Graham said on Fox News. According to Graham, 'Afghanistan is going to deteriorate pretty rapidly, Al Qaeda and ISIS are going to come back.' 'He's paving the way for another 9/11. I think Joe Biden on foreign policy has been completely incompetent and destabilizing,' Graham said. News Week stated before Graham's Fox News appearance, he called reports of full withdrawal 'dumber than dirt and devilishly dangerous,' arguing that Biden had 'canceled an insurance policy against another 9/11.' Some US lawmakers including Graham have urged President Biden to not immediately pull out American troops from Afghanistan, and time should be given for the peace deal to be finalized between the Afghan government and the Taliban.MENAFN14042021000228011069ID1101914194